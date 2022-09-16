ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,631. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.