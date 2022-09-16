Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 2.9%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 12,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 60,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ascendant Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60. The company has a market cap of C$21.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Further Reading

