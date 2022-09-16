ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Trading Up 3%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) shares were up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 226,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,648,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

ASE Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

