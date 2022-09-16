ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 184.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,049.62 ($24.77).

ASOS Trading Down 2.6 %

ASOS stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 632 ($7.64). 3,106,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 885.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.59. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £631.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,179.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

