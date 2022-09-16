Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1332 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

