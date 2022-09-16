Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1332 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance
Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $18.79.
About Aspen Pharmacare
