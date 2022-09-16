Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,560 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.95. 104,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.92. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

