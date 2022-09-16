Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 533 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. 235,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. The company has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.