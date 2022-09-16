Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,530 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 836,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,791,000 after acquiring an additional 152,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.95. 99,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

