Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 177,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,853 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 449,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Amgen stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

