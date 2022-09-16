Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 3,191 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for 1.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.22% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 293.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 117.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.78. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,646. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $79.46 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33.

