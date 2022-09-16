Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BlackRock by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,358,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $623.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,565. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

