Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $6,163,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.17. 25,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

