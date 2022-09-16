Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

