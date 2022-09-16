Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 185 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,589 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.