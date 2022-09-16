ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Trading Down 5.4%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28). Approximately 20,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 60,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.35).

ATOME Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.66.

About ATOME Energy

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

