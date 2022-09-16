Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.85. The company had a trading volume of 106,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.63 and its 200 day moving average is $199.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.60.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 38.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 205,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $319,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

