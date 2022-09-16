Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.28. 18,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

