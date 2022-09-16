Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Update

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Avalara Price Performance
Shares of Avalara stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. Avalara has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $190.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.05.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,200 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalara
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
