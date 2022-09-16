Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Update

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Avalara Price Performance

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. Avalara has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $190.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,200 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalara

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

