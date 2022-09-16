Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

AVAH opened at $1.93 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $442.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

