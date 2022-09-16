Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,314 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.16. 11,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.