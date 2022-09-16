Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBHGet Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avidbank in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $161.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

