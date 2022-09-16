Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $9.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Avinger has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

