Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 60,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 359,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

