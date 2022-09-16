Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Sells 8,235 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of USB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.57. 337,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,221. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

