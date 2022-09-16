Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.4% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 16,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 26,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,577. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

