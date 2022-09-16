B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of RILYT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,795. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $26.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.