BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. BabyDoge ETH has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $10,929.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 535.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.
BabyDoge ETH Profile
BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH.
Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH
Receive News & Updates for BabyDoge ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabyDoge ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.