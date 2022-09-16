Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.1 %

BMI stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.