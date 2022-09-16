Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.87.

Baidu Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $127.31 on Monday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.27.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

About Baidu

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

