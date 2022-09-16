Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 163 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.43. 92,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,861. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.82.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.