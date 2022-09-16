Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 175 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $7.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.19. 36,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

