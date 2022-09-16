Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 8,628 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,658,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,801,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,789. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83.

