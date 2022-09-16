bAlpha Market Cap Reaches $111,924.47 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $111,924.47 and $249.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00031733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. bAlpha’s official website is bigdataprotocol.com.

bAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid.bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room.bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

