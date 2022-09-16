Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 150,460 shares.The stock last traded at $18.86 and had previously closed at $19.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

About Banco de Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.