Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.58.

BAND opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.84. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $66,978 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bandwidth by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

