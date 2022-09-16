Bank Of America (Bofa) Downgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Neutral

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $186.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
