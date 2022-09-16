Bank Of America (Bofa) Downgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Neutral

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $186.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.



