Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 325 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 86,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

