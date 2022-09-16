Bank of New Hampshire Buys 11,041 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 393.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 12,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,174. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

