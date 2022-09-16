Bank of New Hampshire Grows Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 11,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,953. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

