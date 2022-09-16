Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

