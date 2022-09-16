Bank of New Hampshire Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. 19,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

