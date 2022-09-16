Bank of New Hampshire Sells 108 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.85. 25,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

