Bank of New Hampshire Sells 26,431 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned 0.11% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,767. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

