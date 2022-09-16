Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the period. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $29,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 111,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $174.45.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.