Barclays Begins Coverage on Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Amplifon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.