Barclays Boosts RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Price Target to €42.00

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from €41.75 ($42.60) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RTL Group from €66.00 ($67.35) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY remained flat at $3.85 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.