Barclays Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $240.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.70.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $208.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.17. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $196.34 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.