Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 12,375 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,824.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.