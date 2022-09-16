Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.0 %

QCOM opened at $124.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average is $141.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

