Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,260 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average is $194.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

